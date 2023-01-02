Cher Fuels Rumors She's Engaged to Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards

Cher is fuelling speculation that she's engaged to boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards by flashing a huge diamond ring in a New Year's Eve picture. The "Believe" singer, 76, was all smiles in a photo she shared online of her receiving a kiss from her beau, 36, with the ring featuring prominently on her left hand.

"Happy New Year Daddy," she captioned the photo, which prompted a number of trolls to comment on the nickname she has for Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. Cher soon clapped back in another tweet showing her and Edwards looking happy, writing, "This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ...WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her."

Rumors first sparked that Cher and Edwards had gotten engaged on Dec. 25, when Cher shared a photo of a large diamond ring being held by Edwards alongside the caption: "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E." Cher tweeted the next day how she wished she could show her late mother the large sparkler. "Woke up Min ago, and 1st thing ...B4 I Opened my eyes, I Thought...I Need 2 Run To Moms and Show Her my ring... she Loves Diamonds," she said. "Before I realized it.. I Had Little Tear, But Im sure this is natural. Bet Moms ears were burning Last Nite. We were telling Stories about her, WHAT A WOMAN... Ok ..a few tears."

Last month, the musical icon appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she acknowledged the 40-year age gap is "kind of ridiculous" to an outsider. "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," Cher admitted. "But in real life, we get along great." Cher went on to call Edwards "fabulous," "very kind," "very smart," "very talented" and "really funny."

"If I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn't like me all that much," she continued. "I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody."

Cher previously was married to Sonny Bono from 1964-1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975-1979. Edwards was previously linked to Amber Rose, confirming they were dating in 2018 and welcoming son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards a year later. In 2021, the former couple split.