Amber Rose Welcomes Baby Boy

Congratulations to Amber Rose, who became a mom of two Thursday night when she gave birth to her and boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards’ first child together, a baby boy. Edwards, 32, announced his son’s arrival on Instagram just a few hours after Rose, 35, revealed she was in labor.

Edwards, a music executive, revealed their son’s very musical name in his Instagram post. “Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is [yours] now,” he captioned a photo of himself kissing his newborn son, who was swaddled in a hospital blanket and wearing a tiny hat. “thank u [Amber Rose] for loving me so much that u put [your] body [through] it 2 bring my sun (sic) in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Slash Electric Alexander is the couple’s first child together, Rose is also a mom to 6-year-old son Sebastian Taylor, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A.E. (@ae4president) on Oct 10, 2019 at 9:41pm PDT

Rose and Edwards announced in April via heartfelt social media posts that they were expecting a child together. “[Alexander Edwards] and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” Rose wrote on Instagram at the time. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

Edwards also shared the excitement, writing along the same photo of Rose during an ultrasound appointment, “Even when it’s dark … My SON will shine.”

“I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy,” he continued on the photo. “I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r ‘where the bitches [at]?’ ( jokinggg-no hyper-masculinity.)”

Late last month, Rose shared a photo of herself showing off her baby bump under an all-blue outfit. “Wow us Women are Amazing,” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned the shot. She also shared an update on her “Big Boy” earlier this month, writing that she was nine months pregnant.

“Almost there!” she captioned the selfie video along with a few pregnancy and baby-related emojis. “I Love you [Alexander Edwards] Thank you for this Wonderful Gift! P.S I’m literally out of breath just standing up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Sep 9, 2019 at 5:47pm PDT

The pregnancy wasn’t easy for Rose, who revealed in May she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness she also faced while pregnant with her first son. “I said I was going to document this pregnancy a little bit more than I did with Sebastian, ’cause with Sebastian I had hyperemesis, and I have hyperemesis again with this baby,” she said in an Instagram video at the time, adding that she had to spend much of her time sleeping.

Rose and Edwards have been dating since September 2018, TMZ reports, and made their public debut last October at Rose’s fourth annual SlutWalk. The relationship came four years after Rose split from Khalifa, 32.

Photo credit: Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty