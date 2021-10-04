Amanda Bynes Spotted in Rare Outing With Fiance Amid Conservatorship Speculation From Fans

Amanda Bynes was spotted on a rare outing with fiancé Paul Michael taking a romantic walk in West Hollywood. The What a Girl Wants actress, 35, can be seen in photos obtained by Fox News sporting a diamond ring on her left hand while sporting a casual white dress and black sneakers. Michael, walking by her side, sports a black tee and plaid shorts.

The couple announced their engagement last year after meeting at a rehabilitation facility but have paused wedding planning as Bynes treated ongoing mental issues in transitional housing. In December 2020, Michael told E! News that he and Bynes were “doing great” and planning for the future once they could live together. “We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee and talk about living together one day. We are limited to what we can do in this pandemic, so even if we want to do more, we are limited,” he told the outlet. “[We plan on] spending the holidays together for a family dinner, also going to plan the wedding after we live together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We take good care of each other and we’re understanding of one another and she is a good listener and we’re there for each other,” he continued. “We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me.” The Big Fat Liar star is also the subject of a conservatorship that affects her ability to marry.

In order to officially marry Michael, Bynes would require a parental sign-off on the nuptials, which her parents were reportedly not ready to give at the time of her February 2020 engagement. Bynes’ conservatorship has come under renewed scrutiny amid Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle. After accusing father Jamie Spears of abusing the legal system to control her, the “Womanizer” singer was granted her request last week to remove Jamie as her conservator altogether.

On the other hand, Bynes will remain under conservatorship until at least January 2023 after her recent stint in a psychiatric facility, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast last month. The She’s the Man actress will remain under court supervision, and the care of her doctors after the judge in her case read a sealed report filed by her legal team, deciding to extend her conservatorship more than a year into the future.