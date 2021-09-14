Amanda Bynes Update: Court Makes Major Moves Concerning Her Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes will remain under a legal conservatorship until January 2023 following a stint in a psychiatric facility, according to new legal documents obtained Monday by The Blast. The She’s the Man actress, 35, will remain under the supervision of the courts and her doctors after the judge in her case read a sealed report filed by her legal team, making the decision to extend her conservatorship.

In 2020, Bynes announced she was getting engaged to boyfriend Paul Michael after the two met at a rehabilitation facility and that she was expecting their first child together. Posting a photo of an ultrasound bearing her name and the date March 17, Bynes wrote on Instagram that she was pregnant, captioning the shot, “Baby on board.” In May, her attorney said in a statement that she was “not expecting” and had been seeking treatment for “ongoing mental health issues,” while living in transitional housing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bynes has also been studying to complete a bachelor’s degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. In December 2020, Michael told E! News that he and Bynes were “doing great” and planning for the future once they were able to live together. “We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee and talk about living together one day. We are limited to what we can do in this pandemic so even if we want to do more, we are limited,” he told the outlet. “[We plan on] spending the holidays together for a family dinner, also going to plan the wedding after we live together.”

“We take good care of each other and we’re understanding of one another and she is a good listener and we’re there for each other,” he continued. “We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me.” The What a Girl Wants star’s conservatorship impacts her ability to marry Michael as well, as the legal system requires her parents to sign off on any marriage, which they were reportedly not ready to do at the time of her February 2020 engagement.