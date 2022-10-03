Alex Rodriguez Speaks out About Ex Jennifer Lopez Following Ben Affleck Wedding

Alex Rodriguez has broken his silence on the marriage of his ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. While appearing on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the former MLB star spoke on the relationship months after Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas.

"With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience," Rodriguez said, per Us Weekly. "I wish her and the children — who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best." Rodriguez then joked, "I would say I'm glad I'm not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me."

Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating. The couple then called things off in April 2021. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," Lopez and the World Series champion noted in a joint statement at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children."

Later in the year, the Marry Me star reconnected with Affleck as the two first got together in the early 2000s. And after dating for over a year, Lopez and Affleck got married in a Las Vegas ceremony. The two then celebrated their marriage with a Georgia wedding attended by friends and family in August.

In Lopez's newsletter in September, she talked about the second wedding ceremony. "At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard," Lopez wrote. "The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life. Ahhhhh...it was actually happening..."

Rodriguez was romantically linked to Kathryne Padgett. According to US Weekly, the couple split in June after less than a year of dating. Rodriguez has two children — Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14 — with ex Cynthia Scurtis.