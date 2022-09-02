Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck's Touching Words Shared During Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a number of sentimental moments peppered into their second wedding ceremony to celebrate their journey together. As the lovebirds tied the knot again at Oscar winner's Georgia estate earlier this month, the "Let's Get Loud" singer opened up in her On the JLo newsletter about how he made his reception speech have a special meaning for her with just a few words.

"This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now," Affleck said in his speech, Lopez recalled. The blushing bride explained that his words were a reference to "one of my favorite lines" from Affleck's 2016 film Live By Night, writing, "And I thought...how perfect." Affleck's reference to the film he directed wasn't the only sweet artistic touch added to the day.

Lopez explained that she surprised her husband by also bringing in Marc Cohn to perform a song that had a special place in their hearts. "Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn's 'True Companion' as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than twenty years ago," she wrote. "Though Ben didn't know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding."

Lopez began her walk down the aisle while Cohn played "The Things We've Handed Down," a fitting tribute as her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, walked down ahead of her, as did Ben's kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. "A song about the wonderful mystery of children," Lopez recalled, "something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk."

When Violet had made her journey all the way down the aisle, Cohn then played "True Companion." Lopez said of Affleck's response to the surprise, "Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together."