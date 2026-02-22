WWE Superstar Suffers Painful Injury After ‘Near Fatal Fall’

A WWE Superstar is out of action for a serious bone break — though she might be exaggerating the circumstances a bit.

Chelsea Green, a regular on both WWE SmackDown and the Netflix reality show WWE Unreal, has a broken ankle. This is a legitimate injury that the former WWE Women’s United States Champion suffered during her Feb. 6 match against Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chelsea Green (L) and Alba Fyre (R) backstage at a WWE event held at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Feb. 13 (Credit: X / ImChelseaGreen)

However, Green, who portrays a comedic villain in WWE storylines, has been milking her real-life ailment for all its worth. She has been calling the moment when she suffered the injury a “near fatal fall.” She characterized herself as a “survivor” and “fallen angel” and has claimed she added a “wheelchair with a back warmer” to her rider for WWE events.

Despite her injury, Green has persevered and performed outside the ring for WWE. She was seen on SmackDown — in the demanded wheelchair — as her tag team partner, Alba Fyre, wheeled her around. She also hobbled around in a medical boot in an attempt to confront Stratton, but that did not work out to well for her.

A broken ankle can’t stop Chelsea Green, but Tiffany Stratton might! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/coQEchnbnd — USA Network (@USANetwork) February 21, 2026

Green has also made a public appearance for WWE in promotion of the upcoming video game WWE 2K26. While she didn’t wear the boot at the event, she was clearly still limping around.

An expected recovery time for the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion is not available as of press time. It’s unclear if she’ll continue to appear in a non-wrestling capacity as she recovers or if she’ll take time away from SmackDown completely.

Green joins several other injured female WWE Superstars who are out of action right now due to injury, including Bianca Belair, Jaida Parker and, a member for Green’s Secret Hervice, Piper Niven.