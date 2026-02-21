The CW Star Suffers ‘Neck Injury’

One of the young stars on the The CW is currently dealing with an unspecified neck injury.

Jaida Parker, one of the prominent performers on WWE NXT, missed Tuesday’s episode due to injury. On the broadcast, Robert Stone, the on-screen authority figure on NXT, said “She (Jaida) is out with a neck injury. She is not cleared right now.”

The specifics are unclear, though there is wide speculation that Parker could have been hurt during a botched suplex in her Feb. 10 match against her current rival, Blake Monroe. Instead of flipping over Monroe’s shoulder and onto her back, Parker awkwardly faceplanted onto the mat.

The severity of Parker’s injury is unclear. We are inclined to believe it’s not overly serious, being as WWE is not treating the situation as they have with career-threatening situations such as Big E’s infamous neck injury.

Jaida was supposed to jump. fucked up Blake’s move 😭 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pqVD6nAbTg — Seth Joseph (@SethJoseph95) February 11, 2026

The NXT broadcast oddly doubled-down on reasoning for Parker’s absence, also noting officials “suspended” her for a post-match brawl with Monroe on Feb. 10. Kayfabe suspensions are often used as a storytelling device on professional wrestling shows to explain temporary absences, set up surprising returns via interference or ramp up feuds with authority figures. Combining mentions of both an injury and this suspension leads us to believe WWE hopes to have her back on TV sooner rather than later.

Parker has not addressed the injury. She has continued to play into her on-screen feud with Monroe in both interviews and on social media.