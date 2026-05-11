Oba Femi’s Next ‘WWE Raw’ Opponent Could Be This 5-Foot-7 Underdog

The Oba Femi Open Challenge is officially underway, and we have a feeling about who his next opponent is.

There’s a pretty safe bet on who will step up to “The Ruler” on the next Raw episode, which airs live via Netflix on Monday from Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

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While any one could possibly challenge Femi (real name Isaac Odugbesan), we’re thinking Akira Tozawa will be next in line.

Official promotional photo for WWE Superstar Akira Tozawa (Credit: WWE)

The 5-foot-7 Japanese wrestler teased he would step up to Femi on the May 4 Raw episode. However, his Alpha Academy tag team partner, Otis, decided to jump into the ring with the 28-year-old phenom instead.

Otis was unsuccessful, and the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion might be inclined to avenge his fallen comrade’s loss.

Akira Tozawa faces off with Oba Femi during ‘WWE Raw’ at the CHI Health Center on May 4, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

While Tozawa is a clear underdog and will not likely win, it’d be an entertaining bout. The former had a great match with another WWE heavy hitter, Gunther, on Raw back in February 2025, that could serve as the blueprint for a Femi face-off.

How to Watch WWE Raw

Promotional art for ‘WWE Raw’ (Credit: WWE / Netflix)

WWE Raw airs live each Monday night on Netflix, which is available in most countries worldwide. Episodes are available to watch instantly, either while the broadcast is still live or after it concludes. Highlights from each episode are uploaded to YouTube in the hours following the live broadcast.

