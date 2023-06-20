WWE's Chelsea Green Caught Being a Total 'Karen' in Unhinged Videos
Chelsea Green is taking her role as WWE's resident "Karen" to a whole new level. The WWE Raw wrestler, age 32, returned to the sports entertainment giant at the Royal Rumble back in January, and she's been cultivating a villain character that often sees her lose it over any situation that doesn't go her way. She's often seen complaining to WWE's resident "manager" Adam Pearce, but now she's wreaking havoc outside the arenas WWE holds their events in.
On Monday night's episode of WWE Raw, a video package that preceded Green and tag team partner Sonya Deville's match showed the professional wrestler flipping out in a series of public settings. She yells at a store owner, confronts someone in traffic and throws an excercise ball at gym patrons. It was a hilarious compilation (that was presented in a TikTok-parody style) and showed Green, who is married to fellow wrestler Matt Cardona, truly escalating her character work. Continue on to watch the video and see fans' reactions.
Watch WWE's Chelsea Green Act Like a Total 'Karen'
Got any advice for @ImChelseaGreen?! 😂😂😂#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/47myiDOKAr— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2023
'WWE Raw' Viewers Loved Chelsea Green's TikTok Segment
That was creative as hell. Lmao.— SlickThePanda (@SlickThePanda) June 20, 2023
The exercise ball cracked me up— @RPGeist (@rpgeist) June 20, 2023
WWE's Chelsea Green Praised for Her Hilarious Segment
This Tik Tok Chelsea Green segment was brilliant! LOL
And Yes I caught the Taylor Swift Eras tour Tok LOL #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/uGBqwnXbem— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 20, 2023
I do not care for the current gimmick but that ball to the dude's head made me lose it 😂😂😂— Chuck Hull (@TheRunningJedi) June 20, 2023
WWE Superstar Chelsea Green's 'Karen' Character Is a Clear Winner
Me in the long drive through line seeing Chelsea Green getting out her car because someone forgot to put lettuce on her salad pic.twitter.com/YxwpWmLh4Y— Keivon Jackson (@cnationmaverick) June 20, 2023
My little girl has become a Chelsea Green fan because she finds her hilarious. I must admit I've been diggin' her character too.— Wayne Bumpass (@WayneBumpass) June 20, 2023
How to Watch 'WWE Raw'
WWE Raw airs live each Monday night on USA Network, which is viewable via cable providers or live stream services such as Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial.) Episodes are available to watch the next day via Hulu and 30 days later via Peacock. Highlights from each episode are uploaded to YouTube in the hours following the live broadcast.prev