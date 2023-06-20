Chelsea Green is taking her role as WWE's resident "Karen" to a whole new level. The WWE Raw wrestler, age 32, returned to the sports entertainment giant at the Royal Rumble back in January, and she's been cultivating a villain character that often sees her lose it over any situation that doesn't go her way. She's often seen complaining to WWE's resident "manager" Adam Pearce, but now she's wreaking havoc outside the arenas WWE holds their events in.

On Monday night's episode of WWE Raw, a video package that preceded Green and tag team partner Sonya Deville's match showed the professional wrestler flipping out in a series of public settings. She yells at a store owner, confronts someone in traffic and throws an excercise ball at gym patrons. It was a hilarious compilation (that was presented in a TikTok-parody style) and showed Green, who is married to fellow wrestler Matt Cardona, truly escalating her character work. Continue on to watch the video and see fans' reactions.