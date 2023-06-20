WWE's Chelsea Green Caught Being a Total 'Karen' in Unhinged Videos

By John Connor Coulston

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Chelsea Green is taking her role as WWE's resident "Karen" to a whole new level. The WWE Raw wrestler, age 32, returned to the sports entertainment giant at the Royal Rumble back in January, and she's been cultivating a villain character that often sees her lose it over any situation that doesn't go her way. She's often seen complaining to WWE's resident "manager" Adam Pearce, but now she's wreaking havoc outside the arenas WWE holds their events in.

On Monday night's episode of WWE Raw, a video package that preceded Green and tag team partner Sonya Deville's match showed the professional wrestler flipping out in a series of public settings. She yells at a store owner, confronts someone in traffic and throws an excercise ball at gym patrons. It was a hilarious compilation (that was presented in a TikTok-parody style) and showed Green, who is married to fellow wrestler Matt Cardona, truly escalating her character work. Continue on to watch the video and see fans' reactions.

Watch WWE's Chelsea Green Act Like a Total 'Karen'

prevnext

'WWE Raw' Viewers Loved Chelsea Green's TikTok Segment

prevnext

WWE's Chelsea Green Praised for Her Hilarious Segment

prevnext

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green's 'Karen' Character Is a Clear Winner

prevnext

Watch Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter From 'WWE Raw'

prevnext

How to Watch 'WWE Raw'

WWE Raw airs live each Monday night on USA Network, which is viewable via cable providers or live stream services such as Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial.) Episodes are available to watch the next day via Hulu and 30 days later via Peacock. Highlights from each episode are uploaded to YouTube in the hours following the live broadcast.

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of