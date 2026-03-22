Major AEW Wrestler Legitimately Injured, Expected to Miss Rest of 2026

One of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest stars is out of action due to a legitimate injury.

While this is a real-life ailment, AEW has quickly worked it into an on-screen storyline. Spoilers ahead for AEW Dynamite.

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Toni Storm, arguably AEW’s most beloved female wrestler, is out of action for a legitimate health reason, though the specifics have not surfaced. Fightful reports that “AEW doesn’t expect Toni Storm to be cleared to wrestle again in 2026.”

Toni Storm poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)

As happens with all female wrestlers, online speculation quickly turned to a pregnancy. However, there is absolutely no evidence of a pregnancy as of press time, and any online speculation to the contrary is unfounded.

Storm, who is married to fellow AEW star Juice Robinson, was involved in a high-profile angle with Ronda Rousey during the March 15 PPV event Revolution. Instead of a follow-up to that angle, Storm was abruptly written off television in an online segment proceeding AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.

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In the video, Storm was shown bloodied in a backstage area before the TBS broadcast. Her Timeless Love Bombs tag team partner Mina Shirakawa was shown distraught and vowed vengeance on the unknown attacker. Shirakawa went on to take Storm’s place in a match against Marina Shafir in a successful effort.

To reiterate, the attack against Storm is scripted and part of a pro wrestling storyline, but Storm legitimately isn’t cleared for action for unknown reasons.

Storm is a four-time AEW Women’s World Champion. She previously competed in WWE and was involved in a notable feud with then-top-champion Charlotte Flair. She unexpectedly exited WWE afterward, joined AEW and soon transformed her character into “Timeless” Toni Storm, a character inspired by golden age Hollywood stars.