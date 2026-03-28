Yet Another WWE Wrestler Is Injured

The injury bug has been everywhere in professional wrestling as of late. Case and point: Another WWE talent is out of action.

As the company’s main roster is already missing top stars like Bianca Belair and Kevin Owens, the WWE developmental system has lost another Superstar to injury.

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Injured WWE Superstar Chantel Monroe (Credit: diggyyyyy_o7 / Instagram)

Chantel Monroe, one of the promising rising talents on WWE’s Tubi show Evolve, is out injured again. The performer, whose real name is Derrian Gobourne, is out with a foot or ankle injury. The former Auburn Tigers gymnast has only just returned to action after a broken nose benched her from late November to early February.

Monroe revealed her condition in a March 18 social media post featuring an image of herself in a hospital bed. Her right foot was heavily bandaged. She captioned the image: “Can’t keep a diva down for long……. Be back soon.”

WWE Superstar Chantel Monroe (Credit: X / ChantelMonroe_)

She added in a follow-up X post: “So thankful for all the love, support, and sweet messages. This is a tough moment in life, but being surrounded by so much kindness reminds me how blessed I am.”

A recovery window is unclear. On Saturday, Monroe shared a new photo of herself still rocking a medical boot.

Per Cagematch, Monroe’s latest match was a non-televised Feb. 24 bout against Karmen Petrovic at WWE’s Performance Center studio in Orlando, Florida. It’s unclear if she suffered the injury in that match or if the ailment is unrelated.

Aside from the aformentioned Belair and Owens, Monroe joins a long list of injured WWE talents, including Rey Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green, Roxanne Perez, Jordynne Grace, Elton Prince and Zoey Stark.