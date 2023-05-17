WWE's Chelsea Green Enjoys Sweet Disney Getaway With Husband Matt Cardona

Chelsea Green became a Jedi master earlier this month. The 32-year-old WWE Superstar shared photos and video of her experience at Stars Wars: Galatic Starcruiser, which is located in the Epcot Resort Area of Walt Disney World in Florida. Green was seen enjoying the two-night experience with her husband, Impact Wrestling and NWA star Matt Cardona.

"Won't be on social media much over the next 2 days," Green wrote in an Instagram Post. We are in space!!!" Green and Cardona did everything the experience had to offer, including playing with lightsabres and jumping on a transport to the planet Batuu to complete a mission.

As the official website states, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a "revolutionary 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that's your own. It's the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible."

Green was originally with WWE in 2018 but was released from her contract in 2021, just months before she married Cardona. During her time away, Green spent time in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, the promotion where she spent time from 2016 to 2018. During her time in Impact, Green won the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship with Deonna Purrazzo. Green left Impact Wrestling in November after losing to Mickie James. She returned to WWE in January and has teamed up with Sonya Deville.

While speaking with Inside the Ropes in March, Green was asked if she would want to team up with Cardona in a match or face off against him. "One time I got in the ring with him and wrestled him and he's really, really stiff – so I think that he would kill me. So I think instead I'm actually going to go with alongside him," Green said.

"I do think that our relationship is healthy because we don't include wrestling too much in it. We support each other, but we go our separate ways. So that's also something that, if we do explore that, it's going to be truly you guys will be seeing it in real-time for the first time like we are. So it'll be interesting."

Cardona, 38, is known for being in WWE from 2005-2020. He went by the name Zack Ryder and won the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship and the Raw Tag Team Championship twice. And when it comes to other promotions, Cardona won the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship and the NWA Words Heavyweight Championship.