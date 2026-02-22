Hulu Reality TV Star Speaks out After Undergoing Surgery for ‘Complicated, Frustrating’ Injury

A beloved TV personality is finally on the mend after dealing with an injury for the better part of a year.

Bianca Belair, the star of Hulu’s Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, recently underwent surgery for an injury on her hand. In an update to Instagram, Belair (real name Bianca Crawford) confirmed that the surgery was successful and she is working her way back toward a WWE return.

“10 months post injury, 8 months of rehab, 5 Dr’s Later…And we are FINALLY here,” Belair wrote. “Now I can finally start to put this behind me. Thank you so much [Dr. Karan Desai] for hearing me and fixing me! Fingers and JOINTS are complicated, frustrating, confusing, essential… if you don’t get it… consider yourself lucky and I hope you never have to find out. Maybe one day I’ll go into detail but it’s a lot.”

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair in a hospital bed before undergoing surgery on her hand. (Credit: Instagram / biancabelairwwe)

She added, “Thank you to those who have sent so much love my way and continue to.”

The multi-time WWE Champion’s injury is legitimate and has kept from performing for months. The former University of Tennessee athlete explained on BET’s 106 & Sports that she suffered a broken knuckle that caused a complicated recovery (an now surgery).

“So, I broke my knuckle. Not my finger, I broke my knuckle. I broke the joint,” Belair explained. “It’s something that I thought was gonna be a very straightforward eight to 12 weeks.”

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair (Credit: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Belair, who is married to WWE’s Montez Ford, suffered the injury during her WrestleMania 41 match, a triple threat match against WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and fellow challenger Rhea Ripley.

“We came off the top rope, and Rhea landed straight on my hand, and it just crushed everything in my finger,” Belair said. “So, it’s been a crazy journey. Being an athlete and having an injury, you rely on your body, and now my body’s not doing what it’s supposed to do. But I’m hoping I can be back in the ring soon.”

It’s unclear if any of this recovery will be documented Love & WWE, being as its status is unclear following its Season 1 premiere in 2024. Since then, WWE has signed a high-profile rights deal with Netflix and has produced several seasons of the wider-spanning docuseries WWE Unreal.