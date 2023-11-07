'The Big Bang Theory' Creator Delivers Disappointing Update on Spinoff

Fans may have to wait a little longer to get a Big Bang Theory reboot. In April, it was announced that co-creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre was developing a new series in the Big Bang Theory universe from Warner Bros. Discovery and Cuck Lorre Productions. Unfortunately, the series hasn't gotten far, likely because production has been on hold due to the writers' strike, which only came to an end just over a month ago.

"It's prenatal," Lorre shared with TVLine. "Yeah, you don't talk about the birth until the second trimester, I believe, is the rule. That's a long way of saying no, I've got nothing to say about it other than it's something that we are discussing." While the series is still a long way from coming to fruition, the good news is that it is still very much happening. Or, at the very least, still being discussed, which is better than nothing.

The upcoming series would mark the second spinoff for The Big Bang Theory, following prequel series Young Sheldon, which is getting ready for Season 7 on CBS. Not too much has been revealed about the offshoot, but Chuck Lorre was the one who came up with the idea in the first place. Despite Lorre working on the new Max comedy Bookie with Charlie Sheen, it seems like the Big Bang Theory series is still very much on his mind. It might just take a little bit longer to actually get it off the ground.

As for what the spinoff could possibly be about, there are endless storylines that could happen. It could be a continuation of the CBS sitcom and follow some fan-favorite characters, or maybe even the original gang once again. Though, that would only happen if everyone was on board. The series could also go the Young Sheldon route and be a prequel, following a different character. Maybe even go with the How I Met Your Father route. Still set in the same universe but center on completely different characters with a similar plot to the original stories. There are many different ways the show could go, and it sounds like there are some plans for it.

Hopefully, the Big Bang Theory series happens in the near future. At least the show is still somewhat happening, even if it is just discussions. Fans can still look forward to the upcoming season of Young Sheldon whenever that finally returns to CBS in 2024.