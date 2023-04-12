'The Big Bang Theory' Universe Expanding With New Offshoot Series

Another series surrounding The Big Bang Theory is in the works, this time at the soon-to-be-named Max streaming service. Announced during the Max presentation, Deadline reports that Chuck Lorre, executive producer and co-creator of the CBS sitcom, is developing a new comedy within the Big Bang universe. Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Prods. will be producing the untitled series. No other details were given for the upcoming series, including who would be at the center, as the show is in the early stages of development.

The Big Bang Theory's first and right now only spinoff, Young Sheldon, has been dominating CBS in place of its predecessor. There have been discussions to end the comedy after its upcoming seventh season, which could be the reason for wanting to come up with another series to keep the beloved show alive, even going on four years after its end.

There is no telling what or whom the offshoot could center on since there are a number of ways the series could go. It's possible that while there could be another series following a familiar character, it's also possible that it could be completely different and maybe even go the How I Met Your Father route. Still in the same universe, with similar storylines, familiar set pieces, and cameos, but a completely different show with little connection to the original. However it happens, though, it will most definitely be one to watch.

Nominated for a total of 55 Emmys and winning 10, The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons and nearly 300 episodes. By the time it ended, it was TV's longest-running multi-camera series and also the top comedy on television. Through Young Sheldon, plot build-ups and even special cameos have been able to keep TBBT going. Now it looks like fans will be able to say "Bazinga!" once again, or depending on what the plot will be, there may even be a different catchphrase that will be the new "Bazinga!" for a whole new generation.

Even today, The Big Bang Theory remains a favorite among fans, both old and new. The series is one of the most popular on HBO Max, where it is also paired with Young Sheldon. The story of TBBT is also still going strong with the previously released oral history, The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, with interviews, behind-the-scenes secrets, and more about one of the biggest shows ever.