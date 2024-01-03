'Young Sheldon' Won't Duplicate 'Big Bang Theory' Golden Globes Success in 2024 — But It Could in 2025

Young Sheldon may not be nominated for the 2024 Golden Globes, but there is still a chance it could be nominated in 2025 and match its predecessor. Throughout The Big Bang Theory's 12-season run, the CBS sitcom was nominated for a total of seven Golden Globes, six of them for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. The only time the series won was when star Jim Parsons took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2011 for his role as Sheldon Cooper. Coincidentally, it was even presented by co-star Kaley Cuoco, which made it all the more better.

The prequel series, on the other hand, has not received a single Golden Globe nomination since it debuted in 2017. Now that the comedy is heading into its seventh and final season in February, that is a bit of a concern. However, this does mean that Young Sheldon still has one more chance at next year's Golden Globes to match The Big Bang Theory's win or perhaps even surpass it. That would all have to depend on Season 7 itself, but just like the Coopers' home state of Texas, the series is going big for the final season. It will have a total of 14 episodes and end with an hour-long series finale in May.

While that doesn't necessarily mean it will get a nomination next year, at least fans can still hope that it will happen. It will be Young Sheldon's final chance, but since The Big Bang Theory was previously nominated numerous times, it's not so bad. Though considering how talented the cast is, especially Iain Armitage, who portrays the titular Sheldon Cooper pre-TBBT, it's a disappointment that they haven't gotten the recognition they so rightfully deserve. Fingers crossed that 2025 will be their year. Even just a nomination would be better than nothing. With Young Sheldon ending, it definitely needs a nomination or two and maybe even a win.

Even though Young Sheldon is not nominated for a Golden Globe, there are still plenty of movies and shows that are. Be sure to watch the 2024 Golden Globes this Sunday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Watch the first six seasons of Young Sheldon on Max before Season 7 premieres on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. New episodes will be dropping on Paramount+ the following day.