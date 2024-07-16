'Matlock' Reboot With Kathy Bates Gets Premiere Date at CBS

'Matlock' will air a sneak peek on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET and have its time period premiere on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Kathy Bates' long-awaited Matlock reboot is finally coming soon. The series was initially slated to premiere during the 2023-24 season on CBS but was pushed back to the 2024-25 season due to the strikes. CBS released premiere dates for its fall 2024 lineup, and it won't be much longer until the series premieres. After premiering a sneak peek on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET, Matlock will have its time period premiere with the second episode during CBS' premiere week on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Inspired by the classic television series of the same name, Matlock centers on Bates' Madeline "Matty" Matlock, "a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases." Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis also star.

The original Matlock ran for nine seasons from 1986 to 1995 and starred Andy Griffith. The new series has no direct tie-ins and even references the OG in the trailer, so it should be fun to see if there are any similarities between the two shows. The wait has definitely been a long one, and knowing that there will be a sneak peek before CBS' official premiere week will give fans something to look forward to in September before the official premiere in October.

Matlock will be in good company on Thursdays, serving as a lead-in for the second season of Elsbeth. Matlock is not the only new series airing on Thursdays this fall on CBS. The Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will take over its predecessor's slot at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Ghosts. Thursdays will surely be an entertaining night, and it all begins in just a few months.

Don't miss the sneak peek of Matlock on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET, and the time period premiere on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET only on CBS. While the wait has been an exceptionally long one, Kathy Bates will soon be back on the small screen, and you won't want to miss a single second of it. In the meantime, the original series is streaming for free on PlutoTV, which should definitely keep fans occupied.