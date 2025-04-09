9 Forgotten CBS Shows You Can Stream Free on YouTube Right Now

YouTube is home to lots of older CBS shows you might’ve forgotten about, and they’re all watchable for free.

Here are nine of the CBS shows you might find while scrolling through YouTube.

Buffalo Girls

Mini-series, all three episodes on YouTube. Synopsis: “Follows the life of the heroine of the Wild West, Calamity Jane, and her best friend Dora Du Fran who runs a brothel.”

Far Out Space Nuts

One season on YouTube. Synopsis: “The misadventures of two maintenance workers who are accidentally launched into space.”

Hearts Afire

Three seasons on YouTube. Synopsis: “John Ritter and Markie Post star in this comedy about two politicos that fall in love.”

Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story

Mini-series, both 90 minute episodes on YouTube. Synopsis: “Jack climbs the beanstalk to the giant world to face punishment for his ancestor’s crimes. When he returns to Earth, he discovers that seven years have passed.”

Love & War

3 seasons, 67 episodes on YouTube. Synopsis: “A comedy about a woman running a bar in New York City while maintaining a romance with an egotistical opinion columnist.”

Moses the Lawgiver

All six episodes on YouTube. Synopsis: “A biopic of [the Bible character] Moses, who led the Jewish people out of Egypt, ex. by parting the Red Sea and afterwards delivered the Ten Commandments from God.”

Route 66

Two seasons on YouTube. Synopsis: Two young men travel across the USA in a Corvette, and find themselves pulled into various adventures along the way.

Silk Stalkings

Six seasons, 132 episodes on YouTube. Synopsis: “Homicide detectives investigate crimes of passion among the affluent and glamorous in Palm Beach, Florida.”

Wiseguy

One season on YouTube. Synopsis: “Vincent Terranova is an agent with the Organized Crime Bureau infiltrating dangerous criminal organizations, struggling to remain true to himself while becoming close to the criminal leaders he is sworn to bring down.”