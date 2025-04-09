‘Adolescence’ Season 2 Being Discussed at Netflix

After a successful launch on Netflix, a second season of Adolescence could very well be on the way.

Deadline reports that Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment, which produces the British psychological crime drama, is in early talks to make Season 2.

Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner revealed they are speaking to director Philip Barantini about the “next iteration” of the series. Adolescence premiered on March 13 and received much praise for its directing, writing, and cinematography. Stephen Grahm and Jack Thorne created and wrote the series. Graham also stars in Adolescence.

Adolescence. (L to R) Mark Stanley as Paulie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Although Gardner shared they are thinking about how they can “widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA [and] not be repetitive,” she didn’t want to reveal too much. Kleiner hoped Graham and Thorne can also reteam on the project. Regardless of what happens, the duo is grateful for the quick success of the series. It wouldn’t be surprising if a Season 2 happened, though, considering Adolescence has brought in 114.5 million viewers since its premiere and is in fourth place on Netflix’s Most Popular English-Language TV list.

Adolescence centers on a 13-year-old boy who is accused of stabbing a female classmate to death. Along with Graham, the series also stars Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Faye Marsay, Mark Stanley, Christine Tremarco, Amélie Pease, Hannah Walters, Jo Hartley, Fatima Bojang, Kaine Davis, Amari Bacchus, and Erin Doherty. Cooper has become a breakout star thanks to Adolescence.

Considering Netflix’s track record with new shows, it’s hard to predict when and if Adolescence will be getting a second season. The good news is that Plan B Entertainment is already trying to get the ball rolling on Season 2, so it could just be a matter of time. Sometimes it doesn’t take long for a renewal to happen, other times it can take a while. Adolescence did only premiere last month, so it’s still early.

That being said, Netflix has already canceled at least five shows so far in 2025, only four months into the year, and there are likely many more cancellations on the way. Fans will just have to hope that Adolescence isn’t one of them, but since the show has been doing so well and getting a lot of praise, it would certainly be surprising if it didn’t get the greenlight for Season 2.