‘Watson’: Rochelle Aytes Teases Mary’s Past and the Aftermath of the Miscarriage Reveal (Exclusive)

Watson is back after being on a brief break, and Rochelle Aytes spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store for Mary.

In “Take a Family History,” airing Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “Ingrid’s lies come back to haunt her when her sister Gigi needs to be treated by the team after she develops side effects to the secret treatments Ingrid put her through. Also, Watson and Mary bond over a tragedy.”

Aytes revealed that fans will be seeing Mary’s “past and her present life and how they parallel each other, which is gonna be exciting.” She continued, “You’ll see how Ingrid, in her past, crossed paths with Mary. And throughout the episode, we’ll, as the audience is watching, wonder, is Mary going to be able to figure out this puzzling situation that’s happening? And then Mary has some decisions to make towards the end of the episode.”

Pictured (L-R): Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS

Meanwhile, after Mary told Watson about her miscarriage, the two will be navigating this tragedy together. “We’ll get to see them in a different light than the way they’ve been previously now that she’s revealed that she’s had a miscarriage,” Aytes said. “I think that has opened up the door for more conversation. The walls have come down a little bit, and she even invites him to a Valentine’s Day dinner. So you get to see Mary and Watson in a more intimate, friendlier setting. And it’s also gonna be very, very dramatic. There’s some extremely tense scenes between Mary and Ingrid in the present time that I think is going to be memorable.”

Between these supposed connections to Ingrid and the aftermath of the miscarriage reveal, this new episode of Watson seems both emotional and intense. Tune in to a new episode of Watson on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. There are only a handful of episodes left of Watson’s first season, including a two-part season finale. Watson also recently got renewed for Season 2, and even though it still isn’t known when it will premiere, knowing that more is on the way is comforting.