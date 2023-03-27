'Young Sheldon' Season 6 Finale Date Revealed

Set your calendars for the Season 6 finale of Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory prequel wraps its sixth season on Thursday, May 18 – airing in an extended one-hour block from 8-9 p.m. ET on CBS – directly ahead of smash hit So Help Me Todd's first season finale. While specific details about the Young Sheldon Season 6 finale are scarce, the drama is ramping up in the Cooper household.

George and Mary's marriage is beginning to crumble following their massive fight at the hospital, which is certainly contributing to the start of Missy's rebellious era. Meanwhile, Mandy and Georgie are providing a silver lining to Young Sheldon's sixth season with baby Constance's arrival. And with Sheldon's arc for the season up in the air following his database blowup, fans have started asking if Season 7 will be Young Sheldon's final chapter.

Executive producer Steve Holland confirmed earlier this month to TVLine that conversations have started surrounding when to end Young Sheldon. "We've certainly started to talk about it," Holland said. "When you're in the middle of a season, it's such a grind that we haven't had too many in-depth conversations. But now, as we're getting to the end [of Season 6], we've started to talk about it more."

At the rate Young Sheldon is going right now, Season 7 would see Sheldon turn 14, which is the age The Big Bang Theory established that the character moves to Pasadena to begin his graduate studies at CalTech University and the same year George dies. "There are certainly things we know we want to hit next season, and there are certain things where, if it's the end versus if it's just [another season], those things might be different," Holland explained. "It's not my decision to make. I don't think we'll know for a while, but I don't think it will affect the first half of [Season 7]; I think it will play out the same either way. But as we get near the end, I think it will play out differently depending on whether this is or is not the final season." Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.