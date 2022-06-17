Paramount+'s CBS Comedies: How to Watch the Funniest TV Shows for Free This Summer

It was a big year for comedy on CBS, and if you missed anything you can catch up this summer for free! The streamer is offering a one-month free trial to set the summer off in style. To claim it, you'll need to enter the promo code SUMMER here and claim it before June 20, 2022.

Paramount+ has movies, TV shows, streaming exclusives and everything in between, and now it's available for free. This summer, everyone could use a good laugh, so we're highlighting the biggest comedies currently running that you can check out on Paramount+. The streamer has the breakout hit sitcom Ghosts as well as the two returning series The Neighborhood and Young Sheldon. If you're binge-watching to beat the heat, be sure to claim your free month of Paramount+ and catch up on these shows before they return in the fall.

Ghosts stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay Arondekar, two young people leaving behind their lives in the city to move into an old manor in the countryside that Sam inherits from a distant relative. It also stars Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Román Zaragoza and Devan Chandler as the ghosts who inhabit their new home. This unique sitcom is full of heart, and it's sure to continue its meteoric rise in Season 2, so be sure to catch up on it while you can.

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler, a respected patriarch in a close-knit mostly-Black L.A. neighborhood who finds himself living next to Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson, the self-proclaimed "nicest guy in the Midwest." Greenfield moves his white family into the neighborhood and soon finds that he clashes with his new community no matter how good his intentions are. However, the families inevitably become friendly and the show is able to explore some important subjects through the lens of humor. There are four seasons of The Neighborhood on Paramount+ now.

Finally, Young Sheldon is a single-camera spinoff of The Big Bang Theory that continues to surprise both fans and critics alike with its success and longevity. The show stars Iain Armitage as a young Sheldon Cooper, years before he became roommates with Leonard Hofstadter. There are 5 seasons of the series to watch right now, and at least two more seasons to come on CBS.

There are plenty of other things to check out in the catalog no matter your tastes. Catch up on the latest from these hit comedies and more on Paramount+. Try 1 Month FREE with promo code: SUMMER (offer expires 6/20).