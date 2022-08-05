CBS Releases Its Fall Primetime 2022-2023 Schedule

Mark your calendars! CBS's complete primetime schedule for the 2022 – 2023 TV season has been unveiled and from the looks of the roster, audiences will have much in store when the season kicks off this September! This past May, just ahead of its upfronts presentation, the network released its full lineup for the upcoming TV season, and it includes plenty of changes. Fellow networks NBC and ABC have also released their schedules.

After an "incredible season" that saw CBS again landing as America's most-watched network and launching "several breakout hits, not to mention winning and improving many time periods across our schedule," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said that for the upcoming 2022-2023 TV season, the network "once again looked for ways to strengthen our position with new, compelling series, scheduling them strategically to guarantee sampling and maximize consistency and flow. We believe these great new shows, returning hits and our robust slate of event programming positions us for another winning year."

Although the network's Monday lineup will remain intact and Tuesday will continue to be a night for the FBI series, things begin to look a little different on Wednesdays, which will be dominated by reality TV and unscripted competition series. The introduction of several new series also results in a few changes. The new drama series So Help Me Todd will air on Thursdays, a night previously dominated by comedies like the recently canceled B Positive. Fire Country will air in the Friday 9 p.m. previously held by Magnum P.I., which was canceled after four seasons. Meanwhile, CSI: Vegas moves from Wednesday to Thursday, and CIS: LA moves back an hour to 10 p.m. on Thursdays. Breakout comedy Ghosts is also seeing a change, jumping from its original 9 p.m. ET timeslot to 8:30 p.m. ET.

(Photo: CBS Studios / Paramount)

In addition to the new and returning series, CBS' 2022 – 2023 TV season will be filled with annual marquee events, including the GRAMMY Awards, the CMT Music Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, the Tony Awards, NFL playoffs in January, and NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship in March. During the holiday season, the network will gift viewers with three original movies – When Christmas was Young, Fit for Christmas, and Must Love Christmas. Keep scrolling to see CBS' full schedule for the Fall TV season (all times are listed in ET).