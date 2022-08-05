CBS Releases Its Fall Primetime 2022-2023 Schedule
Mark your calendars! CBS's complete primetime schedule for the 2022 – 2023 TV season has been unveiled and from the looks of the roster, audiences will have much in store when the season kicks off this September! This past May, just ahead of its upfronts presentation, the network released its full lineup for the upcoming TV season, and it includes plenty of changes. Fellow networks NBC and ABC have also released their schedules.
After an "incredible season" that saw CBS again landing as America's most-watched network and launching "several breakout hits, not to mention winning and improving many time periods across our schedule," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said that for the upcoming 2022-2023 TV season, the network "once again looked for ways to strengthen our position with new, compelling series, scheduling them strategically to guarantee sampling and maximize consistency and flow. We believe these great new shows, returning hits and our robust slate of event programming positions us for another winning year."
Although the network's Monday lineup will remain intact and Tuesday will continue to be a night for the FBI series, things begin to look a little different on Wednesdays, which will be dominated by reality TV and unscripted competition series. The introduction of several new series also results in a few changes. The new drama series So Help Me Todd will air on Thursdays, a night previously dominated by comedies like the recently canceled B Positive. Fire Country will air in the Friday 9 p.m. previously held by Magnum P.I., which was canceled after four seasons. Meanwhile, CSI: Vegas moves from Wednesday to Thursday, and CIS: LA moves back an hour to 10 p.m. on Thursdays. Breakout comedy Ghosts is also seeing a change, jumping from its original 9 p.m. ET timeslot to 8:30 p.m. ET.
In addition to the new and returning series, CBS' 2022 – 2023 TV season will be filled with annual marquee events, including the GRAMMY Awards, the CMT Music Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, the Tony Awards, NFL playoffs in January, and NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship in March. During the holiday season, the network will gift viewers with three original movies – When Christmas was Young, Fit for Christmas, and Must Love Christmas. Keep scrolling to see CBS' full schedule for the Fall TV season (all times are listed in ET).
Mondays
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
8 PM — The Neighborhood (fifth season premiere)
8:30 PM — Bob ♥ Abishola (fourth season premiere)
9 PM — NCIS (20th season premiere)
10 PM — NCIS: Hawai'i (second season premiere)
Tuesdays
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
8 PM— FBI (fifth season premiere)
9 PM — FBI: International (second season premiere)
10 PM — FBI: Most Wanted (fourth season premiere)
Wednesdays
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
8 PM — Survivor (two-hour 43rd season premiere)
10 PM — The Amazing Race (34th season premiere, NTP)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5
8 PM — Survivor (regular time period)
9 PM — THE REAL LOVE BOAT (series debut)
10 PM — The Amazing Race
Thursdays
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
8 PM — Young Sheldon (sixth season premiere)
8:30 PM — Ghosts (second season premiere)
9 PM — SO HELP ME TODD (series debut)
10 PM — CSI: Vegas (second season premiere)
Fridays
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
8 PM — S.W.A.T. (sixth season premiere)
9 PM — FIRE COUNTRY (series debut)
10 PM — Blue Bloods (13th season premiere)
Saturday
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
8-9 p.m. – Saturday Encores
9-10 p.m. – Saturday Encores
10-11 p.m. – 48 Hours
Sunday
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
(After the football doubleheader)
7:30 PM — 60 Minutes (55th season premiere)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
(After the football doubleheader)
7:30 PM — 60 Minutes
8:30 PM — The Equalizer (third season premiere)
9:30 PM — EAST NEW YORK (series debut)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
7 PM — 60 Minutes
8 PM — The Equalizer (regular time period)
9 PM — EAST NEW YORK (regular time period)
10 PM — NCIS: Los Angeles (14th season premiere)
Fans can catch up on the lineup this fall on CBS. Paramount+ subscribers will also be have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand.prev