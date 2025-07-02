New ‘Law & Order’ Spinoff Gets Premiere Date

A new Law & Order spinoff is coming very soon.

The CW has announced that Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will be premiering on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Starring Aden Young and Kathleen Munroe, the series “follows the Specialized Criminal Investigations Unit’s Detective Sergeants Henry Graff (Young) and Frankie Bateman (Munroe), as they investigate high-profile homicides in Canada’s largest metropolis. Their unique investigative skills are showcased through a variety of psychological tactics, with a heavy focus on the motives and actions of criminals. These cases delve into the worlds of high finance, politics, real estate, media, and more.”

It was announced in 2023 that Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent had been given a 10-episode series order at Citytv in Canada. Based on the original series created by Dick Wolf and developed by Rene Balcer for Universal Television, the drama premiered in February 2024 and received a two-season renewal that June. The CW acquired the first two seasons in May, with the intent (pun intended) to premiere the first season this fall.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent also stars K.C. Collins and Karen Robinson and is produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc. in association with Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studios Group, and Citytv, a subsidiary of Rogers Sports & Media. Tassie Cameron serves as showrunner and executive producer. Also serving as executive producers on Season 1 are Erin Haskett, Amy Cameron, Alex Patrick, David Valleau, and co-executive producer Tex Antonucci.

The drama is the first in the Law & Order franchise not to be based in the U.S. Although it is within the universe, it’s unknown if there will be any crossovers with current shows, Law & Order, Special Victims Unit, and Organized Crime. It’s possible, but for now, the new show will just be on its own.

Meanwhile, new seasons of Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU will be premiering this fall on NBC. A premiere date has not yet been announced, but that will likely come later this summer. Law & Order: Organized Crime recently wrapped up its fifth season on Peacock, but as of now, the show has yet to be renewed for Season 6. All three Law & Order shows, along with Law & Order: Criminal Intent, are streaming on Peacock. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.