‘Sex and the City’ Star Opens up About Refusing To Reprise Role on Spinoff

A Sex and the City star is getting real about refusing to do the spinoff.

Kyle MacLachlan recurred on Seasons 3 and 4 of Sex and the City as Charlotte York’s ex-husband, Trey MacDougal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Kristin Davis returned as Charlotte for the Max series And Just Like That…, her on-screen ex was nowhere in sight. MacLachlan admitted to Us Weekly he “would love to come back and have fun. And what they suggested to me, I said, ‘I think there should be more.’ So I just said, ‘I wonder, if the relationship that Charlotte and Trey had demands a little more than their first idea.’”

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Although the Twin Peaks star didn’t reveal what the writers had in mind for Trey, he did share where he thinks his character would be today. “It’d be very interesting,” he said. “I had suggested that Trey has maybe moved to Napa and has a very successful winery and label there — you can see where I’m going with this. But no, I actually haven’t said anything yet. Regardless. The show’s doing great. They’re all lovely. And I adore them.”

Even though MacLachlan didn’t return for And Just Like That…, the Max spinoff has seen some other great Sex and the City returns. On top of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Davis starring, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Eva Handler, John Corbett, Julie Halston, Molly Price, Bridget Moynahan, Candice Bergen, Kim Cattrall, and Stephanie Cannon have also reprised their roles from the beloved dramedy.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Whether or not MacLachlan will ever eventually reprise his role on And Just Like That… is unknown, but it’s always possible. It sounds like he wants to return; it might just depend on timing and what the story is, which makes sense. As of now, the spinoff has yet to be renewed for Season 4, but Season 3 is still airing, so it might be some time before HBO makes a decision.

Fans will just have to wait and see if that’s the case, but if anything, all episodes of Sex and the City are streaming on Max along with And Just Like That… There is still a lot to look forward to in the spinoff, regardless of who returns, and fans won’t want to miss a single second with new episodes dropping on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Max.