Jennifer Aniston to Star in Emotional New Series

Jennifer Aniston has landed a new show.

The Morning Show star is set to star in a new Apple TV+ series inspired by Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, the streamer announced.

The 10-episode series will be written, executive produced, and showrun by McCurdy and Ari Katcher. Released in 2022, McCurdy’s memoir recounts her struggles as a former child star while dealing with her abusive mother. The dramedy “will center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid’s show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as ‘a starlet’s mother,’” played by Aniston.

From Apple Studios, the series will be executive produced by McCurdy and Katcher, Aniston via Echo Films, Sharon Horgan and Stacy Greenberg for Merman, Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap, and Erica Kay.

I’m Glad My Mom Died sold out within 24 hours of going on sale at numerous retailers. It became a number one New York Times Best Seller for non-fiction in hardcover and E-book, selling over 200,000 copies across all formats in the first week. The book spent over 80 weeks on the Best Seller list and as of July, it’s sold over 3 million copies, according to Rolling Stone. It’s received rave reviews and won for Best Memoir & Autobiography at the 2022 Goodreads Choice Awards.

As for Aniston, she can currently be seen in the Emmy-winning Apple Original The Morning Show, which she also executive produces. Season 4 is set to premiere on Sept. 17, and will open “in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

More information on the I’m Glad My Mom Died series should be announced soon, including a premiere date and who will be portraying McCurdy. Fans can purchase the book now, though, to prepare. In the meantime, all three seasons of The Morning Show are streaming now on Apple TV+, with Season 4 premiering on Sept. 17. Stay tuned for more news on I’m Glad My Mom Died on Apple TV+.