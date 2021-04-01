'Young Sheldon' Renewed for Multiple Seasons by CBS

✖

CBS has renewed Young Sheldon for three more seasons. The network announced Tuesday it handed the fan-favorite series a three-season renewal, citing the series' title as the most-watched comedy and its average 9.6 million viewers each week. The renewal means the series, currently in its fourth season, will likely venture into Sheldon's teenage years and will take the series through Season 7 and through to the 2023-24 TV season.

A prequel to The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon follows 10-year-old Sheldon (Iain Armitage) as he struggles to fit in with his family and classmates in East Texas. The series is narrated by the original Sheldon Cooper, Jim Parsons, and also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts. In the currently airing fourth season, Sheldon is 11 years old and preparing to graduate from Medford High School before heading off to college. Reacting to news of the three-season renewal, Armitage wrote on Instagram, "three more seasons with these wonderful people! Love you, family!!!"

"Under Chuck Lorre's and Steve Molaro's deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life," Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "Young Sheldon dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS' top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We're excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers."

News of the renewal came amid a tragic time for the series. On March 25, Nickole Jones, an Emmy-nominated hairstylist whose work was seen on the sitcom, died of cancer in Los Angeles at the age of 45, Deadline reported. Amid news of her passing, a touching tribute was shared to Armitage's Instagram account. Along with her work on Young Sheldon, Jones also worked on Big Little Lies, which Armitage starred in. In the post, Jones was remembered as being "so talented, but also so incredibly kind and made everything she touched more beautiful." The post added, "we are bereft and miss everything about her so much, especially her thoughtfulness and her laughter… We love you, Ms Nickole. We are grateful to have shared the earth with you. Thank you for everything."

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. With its renewal, The Unicorn, United States of Al, and B Positive remain some of the only titles at CBS awaiting their fates.