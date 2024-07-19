'Yellowstone' Season 5 Update: Lainey Wilson Has 'Good News' About Final Season Return

Yellowstone fans have some "good news" to look forward to. Recently, country music singer Lainey Wilson teased her return to the show — which is scheduled to debut its final episodes later this year — telling Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura with a laugh, "I can't wink, but I'm doing something with my eye right now."

"It's good news, I'll tell you that," Wilson went on to say, noting that at this point she has to make sure she coordinates her filming and music schedules. "Honestly, I don't know exactly when they're gonna start back up, but the truth is, we're just trying to make sure that we have enough time to get in there and get it done, 'cause we've still got a lot going on right now. But it's a priority."

In Yellowstone, Wilson plays a country music singer named Abby who is close with staff at the Dutton family ranch. It was previously announced that Yellowstone Season 5 will be the show's final outing — with the series coming to an end in November 2024.

One thing for sure is that Wilson's new Yellowstone update is much better than the last one she offered. While on the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in April, Wilson said that she wasn't sure exactly when the show would be back, or if she'd be in it.

"I'm still waiting to find out what's happening with Yellowstone," the country superstar told FOX News. "I have absolutely no clue. I did talk to [Beth Dutton actress] Kelly Reilly the other day and you know, we'll see what happens."

Later, while speaking to DiLaura on the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Wilson confessed that she would "be shocked" if she didn't return. "I think how Taylor Sheridan writes his story," she said, "he has a beautiful way of bringing things back and letting things go."