'Yellowstone' Season 5 Resumes in November 2024 — What to Know

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to return to the Dutton Ranch. Nearly a year after the first half of Yellowstone Season 5 concluded, the final batch of episodes finally has a premiere date window, with Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 set to return to Paramount Network in November 2024, meaning an almost two-year wait since the most recent episode.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan alongside John Lindon, Yellowstone debuted in June 2018. The hit series stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States. Paramount Network confirmed in May that the show would conclude with Season 5, which is now set to drop its final episodes next year. The upcoming Season 5, Part 2 is expected to consist of six episodes. Originally, the fifth and final season of Yellowstone was set to consist of 14 episodes, with Part 1, which aired from November to January, having eight episodes, leaving six final episodes to air when the show returns next year.

Much of Part 2 still remains up in the air. Along with an exact premiere date outside of the November 2024 window, it is not known if Costner will return for the final episodes. Just days before Paramount confirmed the show's return, Hollywood insider Matt Belloni reported, per Town & Country, that "scripts are already written, I'm told, or are being written. And the question is whether Costner is in those final episodes of this season of Yellowstone. And my understanding is that, as of now, he is not going to be in those episodes."

The report followed months of behind-the-scenes drama, including reported disputes between Costner and the production over salary and the creative direction of the show. There were also conflicts over the show's filming schedule, which could possible impact Costner's work on Horizon: An American Saga, his long-in-the-works passion project. At this time, Costner's involvement in the final episodes has not been confirmed.

Along with Costner, Yellowstone also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, and Gil Birmingham. Jen Landon (Teeter), Kathryn Kelly (Emily), Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) were upgraded from guest stars to series regulars last season. Country singer Lainey Wilson joined the cast in season 5, though her status for Season 5, Part 2 is also uncertain.

While Yellowstone may be coming to an end, it isn't all bad news. Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, confirmed in November that wo new spinoff series, the prequel series 1944 and the contemporary spinoff 2024, both working titles, have been greenlit. In a statement, he shared, "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

How to Stream Yellowstone

While Yellowstone airs new episodes on the cable channel Paramount Network, it does not stream on its parent company's streaming service, Paramount+. Instead, Yellowstone streams on Peacock. All released episodes are currently available there. All the Yellowstone spinoffs stream on Paramount+. (If you don't have cable, you can also watch Paramount Network via FuboTV.)

Yellowstone on CBS

CBS is currently airing Yellowstone's past episodes each Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. These broadcasts are free to watch if you have a digital antenna. You can also watch them if your cable package includes a local CBS affiliate or via the CBS live stream available within Paramount+.