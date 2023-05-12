Lainey Wilson Tells Why She's Not Worried About 'Yellowstone's Direction

There's been a lot of chatter about Yellowstone Season 5 being the end of the road for the hit series, but series actress Lainey Wilson is not worried about the direction the show will take. Ahead of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, Entertainment Tonight spoke with the country star and asked her about the news that the show is ending. "No matter which direction it goes, it's gonna be incredible because [Yellowstone creator] Taylor Sheridan, I mean, he can do no wrong, in my opinion," she replied.

Wilson then added, "I'm waiting for that call. I'm like, 'Y'all let me know when to be there and I'll be there.'" ET also inquired about Kevin Costner, following reports that Yellowstone was ending because of series star wants to leave. In response to the rumors that his character John Dutton will be concluding his time at the Dutton Ranch, Wilson said, "Oh my gosh. Well, first of all, it's Kevin Costner. Don't even get me started, but I think he's just incredible himself, too."

It was previously revealed that Yellowstone is officially ending at Paramount Network, following months of rumors that the cancellation is due to Costner not being interested in starring in the show any longer. A February report indicated that Sheridan hadn't even been able to finish writing the rest of the episodes due to Costner's alleged inability to commit. The currently-on-hold Paramount Network show has reportedly been hit with delays that are alleged to be due to Costner not wanting to spend significant amounts of time on filming. This, Puck reports, has led Sheridan to be "furious" over the "Costner drama" because he cannot continue scripting until he knows if the star is "in or out."

Costner has reportedly been in disputes with Yellowstone producers over Season 5 filming, though the actor's lawyer disputed those claims. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively. The official statement came weeks after it was first alleged that Costner was the cause of filming delays on Yellowstone. The show is currently on a Season 5 break and was initially scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's now reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023.