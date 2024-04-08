'Yellowstone': Lainey Wilson Shares Disappointing Update About Season 5's Return

Wilson says she's 'still waiting' to hear about the status of her role in 'Yellowstone.'

Fans are desperate to know when Yellowstone Season 5 will be back, but series actress Lainey Wilson has a pretty disappointing update on the show. While on the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this month, Wilson confessed that she isn't sure exactly when Yellowstone will be back, or if she'll be in it.

"I'm still waiting to find out what's happening with Yellowstone," the country superstar told FOX News. "I have absolutely no clue. I did talk to [Beth Dutton actress] Kelly Reilly the other day and you know, we'll see what happens." In Yellowstone, Wilson plays a country music singer named Abby who is close with staff at the Dutton family ranch.

More recently, Wilson was speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura on the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards — in Austin, Texas — and she confessed that she would "be shocked" if she didn't return. "I think how Taylor Sheridan writes his story," she said, "he has a beautiful way of bringing things back and letting things go."

It was previously announced that Yellowstone Season 5 will be the show's final outing — with the series coming to an end in November 2024 — but fans will still have two new spinoffs to look forward to.

Variety reported that — following the success of 1883 and 1923 — a series titled 1944 and one titled 2024 are in the works. It's unclear if 2024 will be the Yellowstone sequel series, but it's been reported that Matthew McConaughey might be joining the franchise, possibly in this particular series. Paramount has yet to announce these prospective shows.