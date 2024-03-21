'Yellowstone' Star Josh Lucas Teases Show's Final Season

Yellowstone is currently gearing up for the end of its fifth season, and co-star Josh Lucas recently teased what fans can expect from the final episodes. Lucas portrays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton in the series, and this week he spoke to ET's Denny Directo about how the show is wrapping up.

"I texted [creator] Taylor Sheridan a couple months ago, and his response was, 'Absolutely, we're going to finish this with 10 episodes or so,'" Lucas said while in attendance at the premiere of his newest series, Palm Royale, from Apple TV+. "I know as much as you do, but I think we got 10 episodes to kind of wrap it up and I can't wait to go do it."

Lucas also commented on the chances that he could star in a prequel spin-off of Yellowstone, saying, "Man, from your lips to God's ears. I would love it. I mean, obviously I love the world Taylor has created. I love seeing the generational aspect, the time aspect, obviously the 1800s on. So yeah, I would be there in a second."

Notably, Lucas also made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — on Wednesday — and was asked by a caller about how Yellowstone will end. "Taylor is a closed book. If there is a closed book, it's that man," Lucas said of Sheridan. "He's a one-man band. He does everything himself, very, very unusual guy. Most shows have 10 writers or more and Taylor is doing all of it himself."

Lucas added, "He keeps it very close to the chest, so none of us know. I don't think a single person. I don't think Kevin Costner, nobody knows, which is kind of fantastic because we're going to show up, he's gonna hand us a script and we're gonna go from there."

It was previously announced that Yellowstone Season 5 will be the show's final outing — following Costner quitting — with the series coming to an end in November 2024. Interestingly, this is not the first time it's been reported that Costner was attempting to rejoin the series.

According to a previous Puck report, after Costner walked away, his reps reached out to the network and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan to find out if there was any way he could return. The outlet reported that Costner's reps were "basically begging" for the actor to be allowed to come back to Yellowstone, but it ultimately did not work out.