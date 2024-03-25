Key 'Yellowstone' Cast Members Reportedly Still Aren't Signed on for Sequel Series

When Yellowstone comes to an end at Paramount Network later this year, the show is expected to continue with a sequel series. However, a report from Puck indicates that some of the key Yellowstone cast members are still not signed on for the new project.

It's been reported that franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is working on a Yellowstone continuation that would follow the end of Season 5 and would not feature Kevin Costner's John Dutton III. Right now, it sounds like Costner might not be the only one, as additional cast members like Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly are also not signed on. Puck reports that the pair are currently in salary negotiations, and are both said to be aiming for more than $1 million per episode, while network executives are countering under that number.

Notably, Collider reports that Reilly previously hit back at reports about her involvement with a Yellowstone sequel, saying, "I just care about finishing [the main show] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it. That's what I care about. I'm sort of prepping for that now [and] that's my tunnel vision thing that I care about most."

She continued, "And what goes on beyond that? There are discussions, you know. Don't believe everything you read. It's just nonsense. But we're gonna, you know, let's wait and see. I don't have an answer right now. But we'll see."

It was previously announced that Yellowstone Season 5 will be the show's final outing — with the series coming to an end in November 2024 — but fans will still have two new spinoffs to look forward to. Variety reports that — following the success of 1883 and 1923 — a series titled 1944 and one titled 2024 are in the works. It's unclear if 2024 would be the Yellowstone sequel series, but it's been reported that Matthew McConaughey may be joining the franchise, possibly this particular series. That has yet to be formally announced.