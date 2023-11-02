Two More 'Yellowstone' Spinoffs Are in the Works

Yellowstone will be coming to an end one year from now, but fans have will still have two new spinoffs to look forward to. Variety reports that — following the success of Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923 — a series titled 1944 and one titled 2024 are in the works. Details are scarce, but the outlet notes that, as with Yellowstone, both new shows are set to be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

It was previously announced that the Yellowstone Season 5 will be the show's final outing, following the news that series star Kevin Coster had quit. However, it was recently reported that Costner "begged" to return to the show. According to Puck News, after Costner walked away, his reps reached out to the network and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan to find out if there was any way he could return. The outlet reported that Costner's reps were "basically begging" for the actor to be allowed to be allowed to come back to Yellowstone, but it ultimately did not work out.

Over the summer, Sheridan opened up about the recent controversy surrounding the show, and even revealed that Costner has had some problems as for back as Season 2. In an extensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan offered his candid perspective on the show and its inevitable end. During the conversation, an "anonymous claim" came up, in which a source had claimed that Costner was unhappy with the direction of his character, John Dutton, and that Sheridan's reply was encouraging him to "stick to acting."

"I never had that conversation with Kevin," Sheridan told THR. "There was a time in season two when he was very upset and said the character wasn't going in the direction he wanted. I said, 'Kevin, you do remember that I told you this is essentially The Godfather on the largest ranch in Montana? Are you that surprised that the Godfather is killing people?' What he's clung to is [Dutton's] commitments to his family and way of life. Dutton's big failing is not evolving with the times – not finding different revenue streams [for the ranch]."

"Kevin felt season two was deviating from that, and I don't know that he was wrong," Sheridan added. "In season three, we steered back into it. And I recall him winning a Golden Globe last year for his performance, so I think it's working." Yellowstone will be back to conclude its fifth and final season, though no premiere date has been set.