'Yellowstone' Season 5: Fans Can't Wait Any Longer for New Episodes

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres on Sunday, but fans already can't wait any longer for the new episodes. The Paramount Network series is set to debut an explosive storyline this year, which series co-creator Taylor Sheridan teased may be "taking chess pieces off the board." Many fans have wondered if this implies that some characters may be leaving the Dutton ranch. In a previous interview with ET, Sherdian explained his approach to the new episodes by saying, "If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board." He did not elaborate on whether or not that means characters will simply be exiting the show or if they'll be killed off. Even with the prospect that some of their favorite characters might not survive Season 5, many Yellowstone fans are ready for the new episodes to kick off right away. Scroll down to see some online reactions, and read more about the new season.

"Can Not Wait" Can not wait. .. — snoskier (@snoskipatrol) November 7, 2022 Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Additional current and past cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly.

"Bring It..." @houndnuggets_

Bring it already! LOL — NineNovember (@Nine9November) November 6, 2022 Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the show's upcoming Season 5, which executive producer David C. Glasser says will "immediately surprise everybody." Speaking to TV Insider, Glasser teased, "Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody – where our story starts and what has happened."

"Bloody" Oh yeah I can't wait — Leland.Farris (@Flelands) October 31, 2022 While he didn't offer too much in the way of specific details, Glasser did reveal that the show will have some previously unseen settings. "We visit some new and amazing Montana locations," he said.

What to Expect 😱 — JackieR15 (@jj2cr) November 6, 2022 Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille has teased the show's future, after filming Season 5. Speaking to ET while in attendance at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Asbille revealed her thoughts on the show lasting past the new season. "Oh man, you're gonna get me in trouble," she quipped.

"Enjoying... It" Man …I'm enjoying the hell out of #Yellowstone series rn 👀👍🤣 pic.twitter.com/91SXbrKdA0 — 🍁Rob (@BleedblueRob) November 6, 2022 When asked if the new season could serve as a series finale, she replied, "We shot it. Yes and no. Is that a good answer?" However, the outlet pointed out that fans are almost certainly eager for more, to which Asbille replied, "Yeah, exactly. There we go." On Yellowstone, Asbille plays Monica Long Dutton, wife of Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton. Monica is a professor at Montana State University in Bozeman, and is currently expecting her second baby with Kayce Dutton.

Binge Watching I am so ready for this season!!! I binged the past 4 seasons in a week! This show is so good! #YellowstoneTV — Iona Mc_ (@Iona_Mc_) November 1, 2022 Notably, in a more recent comment to ET at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere in New York City, Asbille said she thinks the series is "nearing the end" of its run. "You know, they haven't given us a number. But I think that we are nearing the end," she said. "We've got a story to tell and we don't want to drag it on too long," Asbille added. "We want to do a good job for y'all."

"More Teeter" I'm doing a rewatch now and I'm almost done with season 4 (my third watch)! I hope there's a lot more Teeter! — Easy Meat 🥩🥩🥩 (@chris_dreigon) November 3, 2022 While the actress' comments might be disheartening for some fans, her Yellowstone co-star Cole Hauser — who plays Rip — told ET, "I don't know about all that," and noted that series creator Taylor Sheridan does have "a ton on his plate" at the moment. "I think it just worked out the way it should, which is we want to make sure that he has time to write what he needs to write when it comes to Yellowstone," he said. "So they made that decision [to split it into two parts]."