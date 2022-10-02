'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly Cast in Tom Hanks' New Movie

Yellowstone fans will soon get a chance to see Kelly Reilly on a bigger screen than their televisions. The actress, who plays Beth Dutton on the Paramount Network series, will star in Here, a new film starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Here will be directed by Robert Zemeckis and is based on Richard McGuire's graphic novel.

The story is set at a single geographic site in New England, tracing its transformation from wilderness to a home. Stories of love, loss, struggle, hope, and legacy play out over the decades. Eric Roth, who worked with Hanks, Wright, and Zemeckis on Forrest Gump, is adapting the novel. WandaVision star Paul Bettany also has a role in the film, reports Deadline.

Here will be released by Sony Pictures in the U.S. and by Miramax internationally. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke's ImageMovers is produced with Miramax's Bill Block. The project came together earlier this year and Sony picked up domestic distribution during the Cannes film market in May.

Reilly got her start on television in the mid-1990s in her native U.K. before she starred in her first film, Maybe Baby, in 2000. She went on to star in The Libertine, Pride & Prejudice, Me and Orson Welles, and the two Sherlock Holmes movies with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. In 2012, Zemeckis cast Reilly in a breakout role as a heroin addict in Flight, opposite Denzel Washington. Reilly also starred in the U.K. crime series Above Suspicion and the second season of HBO's True Detective.

Reilly has starred as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone since the hit series launched in 2018. She stars as the only daughter of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. Season 5 will debut on Paramount Network on Nov. 13. The first four seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

At the end of Season 4, Beth finally married Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler, but Reilly told Entertainment Weekly that this does not mean her character will dramatically change. "Beth has always been devoted to Rip," Reilly said. "Marriage does not change her. I think his love for her and hers for him is one of the very few things that keeps her demons at arm's length (mostly)."

However, there are still past demons that haunt Beth that will come up in Season 5. "What I like about what [showrunner Taylor Sheridan] wrote is that he slow burns this year with me and Beth," Hauser told EW. "In the beginning, there's some wonderful moments between the two of us, some stuff that she's going through in her past, that she's having to acknowledge for the first time, and me trying to help her through that."