‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Sling TV Offering Paramount Network for Free Ahead of Premiere

Catching up on Yellowstone ahead of the Season 4 premiere just got a lot cheaper! With the countdown to the new season officially on, Sling TV is getting in on the fun by offering a new Yellowstone-inspired deal. According to The Streamable, the TV service is currently offering a free preview of Paramount Network, the channel that the Taylor Sheridan-created western drama airs.

SlingTV is an app-based TV service that lets you stream live television and on-demand content over the internet. The service offers two plans – Sling Blue and Sling Orange, both offering different channel bundles – for $35 per month, though the service is currently offering a $10 first-month promo for new and returning customers. Paramount Network, meanwhile, is one of the channels that can be added onto bundles as part of Comedy Extra add-on, which costs an additional $6 per month. However, through Sunday, Nov. 14, the channel will be available to Sling Orange and Blue customers at no extra cost.

The deal comes at a great time for Yellowstone fans, as Paramount Network is airing a week-long “premiere week” marathon. The marathon, which will see all episodes from the first three seasons re-airing, officially kicked off on Monday and is set to lead into the Sunday, Nov. 7 two-hour Season 4 premiere.

Outside of watching Yellowstone on Paramount Network during its normal Sunday night airings and occasional re-runs and marathons, all episodes of the series are available for streaming on Peacock, which you can subscribe to by clicking here. The NBCUniveral streaming service acquired the rights to the series back in January 2020 and is now the show’s official streaming home. The show arrived on the platform not long after and became “one of the top performing shows on Peacock to date,” the streamer announced. Season 3 then arrived there in November 2020.

Yellowstone tells the story of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. “Business as usual” for the Dutton’s, however, includes unexplained murders, betrayal and dark pasts. The series stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham. Season 4 is set to kick off with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Sheridan’s upcoming series Mayor of Kingstown and the Yellowstone prequel 1883 will then premiere on Paramount+, which you can sign up for here, on Sunday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 19.