‘Yellowstone’ Heads to Peacock in Latest Streaming Deal

It’s been announced that Yellowstone will be heading to NBCUniveral’s Peacock streaming service. According to Deadline, the company acquired the flagship drama series from Paramount Network after making a licensing deal with ViacomCBS. Notably, as the outlet pointed out, Yellowstone was the number one “scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos” as well as “the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers.”

Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Wind River), and tells the story of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. “Business as usual” for the Dutton’s, however, includes unexplained murders, betrayal, and dark pasts.

The show’s cast features Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham.

Following the shocking Season 2 finale of Yellowstone, Grimes (who plays Kayce Dutton) spoke with PopCulture.com about what fans could expect for the shows upcoming third season.

“I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it’s just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that’s sort of the genius of Yellowstone,” he told PopCultre.com exclusively. “It’s like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it’s intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it’s poetic, and the moments are more subtle.

“It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you’re going to get that same thing with Season 3,” Grimes added.

Going on to compare the previous seasons, Grimes explained, “Season 2 was incredibly different from Season 1, and Season 3 is just as different from season two. At the heart of it is all these characters that you’ve fallen in love with and this family we’ve sort of been rooting for.

He continued: “I think once you’re in and once you’re invested in these people, like the places that (creator Taylor Sheridan) can go with the writing and the journey he can take us… there’s no limit to the boundaries.”

Yellowstone Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and is expected to return in summer 2020. Additionally, Season 2 is now available to purchase on Blu-Ray and DVD in all major retailers and includes tons of great bonus features that are not available anywhere else.