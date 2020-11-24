✖

Four months after it aired on TV, Season 3 of Paramount Network's Yellowstone is now available for streaming on Peacock. The third season of the record-breaking show hit the new streaming service on Sunday, Nov. 22, meaning that fans can now catch up on all three season of the Dutton family drama before the already-renewed Season 4 premiers at a later date.

Season 3 was confirmed to be heading to Peacock back in October. According to the streaming service, the first two season of the series are "one of the top performing shows on Peacock to date." Season 3 will likely follow those ranks, as it enjoyed mega success during its airing on Paramount Network, which reported that the Season 3 finale of the Taylor Sheridan and John Linson-created drama "was the most watched telecast in network history." Airing on Aug. 23, the finale 10.7 million total viewers, which was 1 million viewers more than any other episode in the series' history.

Season 3's success didn't necessarily come as a surprise. Yellowstone has become Paramount Network's most-watched scripted series ever, with its second season holding a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Speaking with PopCulture.com ahead of the premiere, Luke Grimes, who portrays Kayce Dutton, teased that it would be "very different" from the past two seasons. Grimes explained that "it's just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that's sort of the genius of Yellowstone."

"It's like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it's intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it's poetic, and the moments are more subtle," Grimes added. "It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you're going to get that same thing with Season 3."

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States. The ranch is constantly under attack by those it borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park, with the official series synopsis reading, "amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park."

Along with Costner and Grimes, it stars Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham. The series was renewed for a fourth season just ahead of the Season 3 premiere. A premiere date for Season 4 has not yet been revealed.