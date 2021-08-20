'Yellowstone' Spinoffs 'Mayor of Kingstown' and '1883' Get Premiere Dates on Paramount+

✖

Fans are about to be treated to even more content from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. With the countdown to Yellowstone Season 4 now officially on after Paramount Network confirmed a premiere date on Thursday, fans can now also start looking ahead to the planned Yellowstone spinoff 1883 and new series Mayor of Kingstown, which are both slated to premiere in the coming months on Paramount+.

Slated for a Sunday, Nov. 14 premiere, Mayor of Kingstown is set in the small town of Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The McClusky family lies at the center, acting as power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians. It tackles "themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither," according to the network. Executive produced by Sheridan, Mayor of Kingston stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, and Taylor Handley.

Acting as a prequel series to the current Yellowstone, 1883 tracks the Dutton family's journey across the Great Plains to Montana, where they will establish the massive ranch at the heart of the drama in Yellowstone. It is "a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land — Montana." The series is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 19 and stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, with additional cast to be announced.

The two series are the first from Sheridan's exclusive multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS, which includes scripted and procedural series for streaming and linear. According to Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, "Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 are perfect examples of the types of prestige dramas we are focused on bringing to Paramount+." Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, MTV Entertainment, said the shows are part of a larger strategy "to make Yellowstone, the massive # 1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan's world building storytelling."

Yellowstone Season 4 kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 7 with a two-episode season premiere on Paramount Network. Mayor of Kingstown debuts on Sunday, Nov. 14 following by the Sunday, Dec. 19 premiere of 1883, both shows airing on Paramount+. In an effort to attract more viewers to ViacomCBS' Paramount+ streaming service, which you can subscribe to by clicking here, Paramount Network will air a special simulcast of both of the new series following the airing of Yellowstone on the night of their respective premieres.

