'Yellowstone' Season 4 Premiere Will Consist of Multiple Episodes

Yellowstone officially confirmed on Thursday that Season 4 will premiere on Nov. 7, 2021, and the show also revealed that the premiere will consist of multiple episodes. The two-episode premiere will air Sunday, Nov. 7 on Paramount Network.

The new season of the hit show will feature returning cast members Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Will Patton along with new additions Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo and Kathryn Kelly. The premiere will likely resolve a number of the Season 3 finale's cliffhangers including the fate of Dutton family matriarch John Dutton (Costner), who was shot and was last seen on the side of the road.

His daughter Beth's fate (Reilly) was also in question as her office was firebombed with her in it, and son Kayce (Grimes) was trading gunfire with masked mercenaries. A teaser trailer only adds to the mystery of who attempted to get rid of the Duttons. In addition to potentially providing answers, Yellowstone's season premiere will serve as the launch for Yellowstone prequel 1883 and new series Mayor of Kingstown.

1883 is set to premiere on Dec. 19 on Paramount+ and will follow the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. The show stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliot. Mayor of Kingstown stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley and follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. All three projects are part of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s overall deal with MTV Entertainment Group and ViacomCBS.

"Our strategy is to make Yellowstone, the massive # 1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan’s world building storytelling," Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, MTV Entertainment, said in a statement. "These new series will debut on Paramount+ and have special premiere day sneak episodes behind Yellowstone introducing this huge audience to these new stories, allowing us to leverage our linear platforms to fuel the growth of Paramount+ which will stream each series exclusively after episode two."

