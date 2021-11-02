‘Yellowstone’: Paramount Network Airing Every-Episode Marathon Ahead of Season 4

It is almost time to head back to Dutton Ranch, but before fans get the chance to find out which characters survived that jaw-dropping Season 3 cliffhanger, Paramount Network is helping fans catch up on all of the action of the past seasons with a week-long Yellowstone marathon! The marathon officially began on Monday, Nov. 1 and is set to lead into the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Paramount Network announced the massive marathon event in a Monday tweet celebrating “premiere week.” According to the network, fans can “catch up on [Yellowstone] from the very beginning” ahead of the “two-hour premiere event on Sunday.” The premiere week marathon is set to show every episode to date, with episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET every night this week on Paramount Network followed by a near all-day-long marathon on Saturday. Fans will then be treated to the mega-sized Season 4 premiere Sunday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It's premiere week on @ParamountNet! Catch up on #YellowstoneTV from the very beginning, starting tonight at 8pm ET. And then don't miss the season 4 two-hour premiere event on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/HqEsNriogG — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) November 1, 2021

Originally premiering in June 2018, and quickly becoming the No. 1 scripted series of the summer, Yellowstone follows the Duttons, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. But amid “shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect,” the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders. Season 3 of the show left fans with a major cliffhanger when those conflicts led to assassination attempts on three separate characters, with the season ending before viewers could learn who lied and who died. Fans are sure to get some of those answers when Yellowstone returns Sunday night with a two-episode season opener.

While little is known about the episode, it reportedly opens with “the craziest 13.5 minutes of TV I’ve ever edited,” according to one Reddit user who claimed he was an editor on Yellowstone. The user said the Season 4 premiere is “easily my favorite season so far. I hope you enjoy it.” While his report hasn’t been confirmed, teasers for the upcoming season have certainly hinted at an action-packed season, with a full-length trailer released in September teasing that “everybody pays.”

Yellowstone Season 4 kicks off with a two-episode season premiere on Sunday, Nov. 7 on Paramount Network. It will be one of three titles from creator Taylor Sheridan to air this year, with Mayor of Kingstown set to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 14 on Paramount+ followed by the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, on Sunday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.