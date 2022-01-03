‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Puts Rip and Beth in Different Light

This post contains spoilers. Season 4 of Yellowstone came to an epic end on Sunday night, and while not everyone made it out alive, fans did get one swoon-worthy treat: Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) finally tied the knot. In a move that was no-frills but still romantic, the longtime loves got married in the spur of the moment – complete with a kidnapped priest – before Beth went on the warpath.

Hauser and Reilly spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the finale’s twist nuptials, explaining that it was a move that really made sense for the pragmatic couple. “I mean the way it went down was pretty wild,” Hauser said. “Her storming in and her gold dress, her dad [Kevin Costner as John Dutton] and I looking at her and going, ‘What in the hell is she up to now?’ Then she has a priest that she’s kidnapped. It’s pretty wild!”

“Even as an actor we’re sitting there and we’re trying to put all the things together and connect all the dots and you’re like, ‘This is f—ing crazy,’ you know what I mean?” Hauser admitted. “[But] it all comes together and there’s actually this beautiful moment there. I thought it was pretty touching in the end.”

For Reilly, the wedding felt like the perfect encapsulation of Beth’s character. “I love their wedding, and it’s just so typical Beth,” Reilly said. “She’s just not interested in having a wedding party or a wedding dress or any of that. All she cares about is being his wife and she knows that… I kind of find her slightly heroic in a really messed up way.” Ultimately, Reilly found the romantic gesture “hilarious and poetic at the same time.”

“It’s just perfect. It’s the perfect wedding,” Reilly concluded. “When I read that, it made me laugh because I knew we were gonna get married this season, but I didn’t know how.” Yellowstone Season 4 aired its season finale Sunday night on Paramount Network. New episodes of 1883 are released on Paramount+. There is also a two-part special ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow from Entertainment Tonight now available on Paramount+. The first three seasons of Yellowstone are only available to stream on Peacock.