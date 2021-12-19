‘Yellowstone’ Is Getting a Spinoff Aftershow on Paramount+

Yellowstone is getting the aftershow treatment. Entertainment Tonight is producing a talk show featuring interviews with the cast and crew of the Paramount Network series for Paramount+. The first episode will be released at 9 p.m. ET Sunday night, right after the eighth episode of Season 4 airs. The first Yellowstone spin-off, the prequel series 1883, was also release to Paramount+ on Sunday.

ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow will also include a preview of the upcoming Season 4 finale. The second Yellowstone Aftershow episode will be released on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. ET. Entertainment Tonight anchor Cassie DiLaura will host. Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, 101 Studios CEO David Glasser, and actors Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes and Jefferson White will be interviewed.

This is the latest expansion for the Yellowstone universe. On Sunday, Paramount+ released the first episode of 1883, which follows the Dutton family’s move from Texas to Montana. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as the ancestors of Costner’s John Dutton. While 1883 and the Yellowstone aftershow are available on Paramount+, Yellowstone itself is only available to stream on NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. The Season 4 finale will air on Jan. 2.

Although Yellowstone is one of the most-watched shows airing right now, the series has earned surprisingly little attention from critics and awards groups. Incredibly, the show finally earned its first Emmy nomination this year. It was nominated for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More). In a new interview with The New York Times, Sheridan said he didn’t care as long as the people who are watching it are the ones who love it.

“The people who get it eat it up, and the people that try to look at it with a critical eye see a mess,” Sheridan said. “But that’s what I love about Yellowstone, the way that it flows from being campy to melodramatic to intensely dramatic to violent. It’s every old western and new western and soap opera thrown together in a blender. And yes, I think it infuriates and confounds some people who study storytelling. They don’t understand why this thing’s such a hit.”

Sheridan has a theory for why the show has connected with viewers. “It’s wickedly acted and the location is fantastic, and we’re peeking into a world that no one really knows,” he told the Times. “I am chewing the scenery and having a blast doing it, and the actors are having a blast as well. It is powerhouse actors getting to say some real chewy stuff.”