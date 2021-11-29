‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser and His Wife Just Shared the Dreamiest Photos of One Another

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia Daniel love some Instagram PDA, and the lovebirds are at it again with some posts about their recent vacation. Daniel shared a photo of the couple about to kiss, captioning it, “My baby until the end. I’m so thankful for you [prayer hands emoji, red heart emoji]. She also added the hashtags “loyal,” “protective,” “alwayscreating,” “neversettling,” “giving,” and “loving.” Hauser commented, “Love ya babydoll!” Hauser also shared a photo of the couple and shouted out his sister Vanessa Mooney’s clothing line for “for making my wife look so good.”

This kind of PDA is par for the course for these two. Daniel posted posted a pretty steamy photo of her husband in honor of the season 4 premiere of Yellowstone. The black and white snap features Hauser coming out of a tub, a photo that had plenty of fans talking in the comments section. Alongside the photo, Daniel wrote, “Y’all ready or what? I know I’m over the wait!” She went on to write that this is one of her favorite photos of her husband, sharing, “Thanks to all the Yellowstone fans for being so patient. And yes I think this is the hottest picture I’ve ever seen of my husband. Yum.”

Fans of Yellowstone are desperate to know what’s ahead of Rip Wheeler, and Hauser teased major things to come in season 4 in an interview with Cowboys & Indians. “Well, each year you get to know a little bit more about what makes him tick in his relationships - not only with John Dutton [Kevin Costner], but with Beth [Kelly Reilly], her brothers, the guys in the bunkhouse,” Hauser explained. “And Taylor [Sheridan] does another wonderful job of kind of opening the onion when it comes to Rip’s heart. There’s a wonderful relationship - which I won’t give away - with Beth and I that comes into our life. And again, it shows another side of not only Rip, but also Beth, and also John Dutton. So, it’s another excellent year of storytelling by Taylor Sheridan, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the audience thinks.”

Every Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, you can watch Yellowstone live on Paramount Network via your cable provider or a service like FuboTV. Past seasons’ episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Yellowstone’s upcoming spinoffs, such as 1883 starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, will release on Paramount+.