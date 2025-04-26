‘The Voice’ Reveals Fan-Favorite Coach Returning for Season 28

Snoop Dogg is making a comeback. The West Coast hip-hop staple is returning to The Voice as a coach for Season 28.

His return comes after a brief hiatus from the show. The current panel consists of Adam Levine, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s unclear at the time who else is returning. He’s been open about how much he enjoyed his time on the show but initially believing it would only be a temporary gig.

“I had a great time on The Voice, I ain’t gonna front,” he said at a conference in September 2024, per OK Magazine. “But when I did the contract, I thought, ‘I’m gonna do this for one year and get up outta here.’”

“Once I got to the set, I fell in love with Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and, unbelievably, me and Michael Bublé are like lost brothers,” he said of what convinced him he may stick around.

The rapper said he thought the show would be a good fit to give back to up and coming artists in the industry. “This is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and to be a real coach,” he said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, adding, “and to really give direction to some of these artists that could be today’s next big thing.”

He says he came in open to working with artists from all genres. “That’s why I feel like people attract to me, because I’m not one-sided,” he added. “I’m not just for you. I’m for everybody. I’m the people’s champ.”

He’s been dealing with some serious family matters. His only daughter, Cori, suffered a stroke in January 2024 at just 24-years-old. She was diagnosed with Lupus as a child. She also recently welcomed a baby girl months earlier than expected in February. In a recent update, Snoop says his granddaughter is now home.

“That’s my baby, Tiny C,” he exclusively told E! News. “She just brought home my granddaughter.” He says they’re planning a big Mother’s Day event in celebration of their newest addition to the family.