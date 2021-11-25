Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the ’90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.

Waterworld takes place in a dystopian future where the polar ice caps have melted and the majority of Earth is now underwater. A small portion of humanity managed to survive, with some adapting to ocean life by developing gills. According to a synopsis of the film, Costner plays The Mariner, a loner who “reluctantly befriends Helen (Tripplehorn) and her young companion, Enola (Majorino), as they escape from a hostile artificial island, Soon the sinister Smokers are pursuing them in the belief that Enola holds the key to finding the mythical Dryland.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably, Waterworld was the most expensive movie ever made at the time of its release, costing somewhere between $172-175 million, but it was met with mixed reviews from critics. However, fans flocked to the film in droves, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 1995. Even with its popularity, Waterworld was still unable to earn back its budget at the box office but later made more in-home video sales. By the end of its earning period, the movie had raked in over $264 million.

For those who stream, or have streamed, Waterworld and are interested in more Coster movies, Netflix has you covered. The service has a few of his other classic films, including Dances with Wolves and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Netflix also has Rumor Has It, a 2005 rom-com starring Costner and Jennifer Aniston, and Black or White, a heartwarming drama film that Costner starred in back in 2014. Finally, Costner fans can also check out a couple of his action films: 3 Days to Kill and The Highwaymen, as both are streaming on Netflix.

These days, Costner has made a new name for himself starring in , over at Paramount Network. The neo-Western series, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, is currently in its fourth season, and already had a spinoff on the way, titled 1883. Fans can catch new episodes of Yellowstone on Sundays at 8 p.m., on Paramount Network, with Season 1-3 available to stream anytime on Peacock.