‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Airs Tonight, and Fans Are Hyped

Yellowstone wraps its fourth season on Sunday night, and it’s safe to say that fans are more than a little hyped. Fans have been glued to the screen watching the continued exploits of the Dutton family, and the show has been getting record viewership numbers all season. As the Yellowstone world continues to expand with the prequel spinoff 1883, viewers are still Incredibly loyal to the show that started it all, hanging onto every single twist and turn.

With the season coming to what is sure to be an epic end tonight, fan anticipation is at an all-time high. Between the theorizing and the social media anxiety, the Yellowstone fandom has definitely lost its chill.

Will It Deliver?

“Mentally preparing myself for tonight’s season finale of Yellowstone,” tweeted another fan. “Yellowstone season finale tonight and idk how to act…. my emotions are already all over the place,” wrote another viewer.

Emotionally Preparing

“Binge watching season 4 to mentally prepare for tonight’s finale! I still have scars from the shocking season 3 finale!” tweeted one anxious viewer.

Dissatisfied with the Season

Some fans aren’t thrilled with how season 4 has played out, so they’re hoping the finale brings all the plot threads together. “If the season finale of Yellowstone disappoints me tonight I’m done with the show,” tweeted one frustrated fan. “I’ve said for the past few weeks that’s I’ve been disappointed with how the storyline of [Yellowstone] has played out & been very slow, drifting off into pointless ways, but am looking forward to the season finale tonight! What a great f’ing show!” tweeted another viewer.

Plenty of Theories

The preview for tonight’s episode has many fans thinking that death is on the way. “T minus 2 hours until the Yellowstone finale! Who else thinks Monica’s gonna be dead by the end?” theorized one Twitter user. “Tonight’s the season finale of Yellowstone and I stg if they kill off anyone besides Jamie or his dad imma lose my crap,” tweeted another viewer.

Over Too Soon

Yellowstone only has 10 episodes per season, and fans are crushed that season 4 is over already after such a long wait. “How can it possibly be the Season 4 finale of Yellowstone already?” tweeted one viewer.

Freaking Out

“I am overly nervous for the Yellowstone season finale tonight,” tweeted one fan. “Yellowstone season 4 finale is tonight. I started watching summer of 2020 and after the pilot I was sold. If you haven’t started watching wyd?” tweeted another.