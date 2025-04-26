‘Will Trent’ Kills Off Character in This Week’s Episode

The latest episode of Will Trent killed off a character in an emotional fashion.

Erika Christensen’s Detective Angie Polaski said goodbye to her mother in Tuesday’s episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Season 3, Episode 15, “The Most Beautiful, Fierce, Smart, Powerful Creature in the Whole World,” Angie visited her comatose mother and laid beside her as she flatlined. The detective hasn’t had the best relationship with her mom, as fans have been learning throughout Will Trent’s run. She abused her daughter, neglected her, pimped her out when she was just five to fund her vices. However, even despite being a bad mother, Angie knows that everyone deserves a second chance, as she whispered to her mom.

(Disney/Wilford Harewood) ERIKA CHRISTENSEN, MOLLY PRICE

Before her mother’s passing, she woke up and admitted she was a terrible mother and that Angie deserved better. She also revealed that Angie has the same addiction affliction she does. Devastated by the loss and her conflicting feelings, Angie decided to grab a glass of whiskey at a bar. Considering all that Angie has been through this season, between her mother dying, dealing with her former abuser, and her breakup with Will, it’s been a rough one.

According to the logline for the next episode, “Push, Jump, Fall,” airing on Tuesday, “Angie spirals after a traumatic event.” She’ll need to lean on her friends and colleagues now more than ever, especially since her sobriety has now started over. It’s hard to tell how she will handle her mother’s death, but it already doesn’t sound good.

(Disney/Wilford Harewood) ERIKA CHRISTENSEN, MOLLY PRICE

There are still three episodes left of Season 3, and Will Trent has been renewed for Season 4. It’s likely whatever Angie goes through in these final episodes will continue into next season. At the very least, Angie does have her current boyfriend, Seth, who has been sober for eight years, so he will probably help her, both with her sobriety and dealing with her mother’s death. It will be an emotional and intense end to the season, and fans won’t want to miss what happens.

New episodes of Will Trent air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. At this point in the season, there is no knowing what will happen, and it’s clear that things are still as unpredictable as ever on Will Trent. How Angie will move on after her mother’s death will certainly be something to look out for.